Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks traded with significant losses in afternoon trade. The rising conflict between Israel and Lebanon conflict influenced investors. The BSE Sensex declined 1202.09 points or 1.40% to 84,369.76. NSE Nifty sank 355.70 points or 1.36% to 25,823.25.

Barring the Nifty Metal index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in red. In the broader market, the BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.44% and the BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.18%. The market breadth was negative.

Also Read: ISSF Junior World Championship: Indian shooters win two bronze

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,562 against 2,325 stocks that declined, and 159 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,046. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 258, and those that hit a 52-week low was 48. A total of 312 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 288 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were JSW Steel (2.50%), Hindalco (1.68%), Tata Steel (1.65%), Adani Enterprises (1.35%), Asian Paints (1.18%). Top losers were Hero Motocorp (-4%), Trent (-2.78%), M&M (-2.57%), Reliance (-2.28%), Bajaj Auto (-2.25%).