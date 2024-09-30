UAE based Air Arabia offers flight tickets at Dh129: Details

Sharjah: Low-budget air carrier based in the UAE, Air Arabia has launched a discount offer. The Sharjah-based air carrier unveiled an early bird promotion called ‘super seat sale’ with discounted offers on 500,000 seats across the company’s entire network.

Passengers can travel to several destinations directly for as little as Dh129. This early bird offer is available for booking from September 30 to October 20, with travel dates from March 1, 2025, to October 25, 2025. The ticket sale extends to nonstop flights originating from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah to Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Nagpur, Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kozhikode.

Air Arabia operates approximately 200 routes from its strategic hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt. Air Arabia flies from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, and customers can travel to amazing destinations such as Athens, Krakow, Warsaw, Male, Milan, Vienna, Colombo, Istanbul, Moscow and many more.

Recently, Air Arabia announced a new route connecting Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with Moscow Domodedovo International Airport. Starting December 27, the nonstop service will operate thrice a week. In August, the largest low-cost carrier operator announced the launch of new nonstop flights connecting Sharjah with Warsaw, the capital city of Poland.