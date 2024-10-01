Citroen launches 2024 C3 Aircross in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The France-based car maker Citroen has launched its 2024 C3 Aircross in India. It has been introduced at the starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh, while the top variant goes up to Rs 13.99 ( all ex-showroom). The model has been offered in three trims – You, Plus and Max.

The 5-seater either can be booked by visiting an authorised dealership or via Citroen’s official website. The company will start dispatching the vehicles to the customers from October 8.

The newly released C3 Aircross now has been treated with an improved LED projector headlight setup, split integrated DRLs, and round-shaped fog lamps that have been placed below the headlight unit. It gets power-folding ORVMs, roof rails, heavy cladding on the sides, and allow-wheels.

The vehicle also gets some notable features on board such as automatic climate control with rear AC vents/, a multi-functional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, supported by all the car connect technology.

The updated C3 Aircross can be purchased in two engine options – the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit. The former generates a maximum power of 108 bhp and 205 Nm, while the latter offers a maximum output of 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque.