iVOOMi launches S1 Lite E-Scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading electric two-wheeler brand, iVOOMi has unveiled its latest offering, the S1 Lite variant. The electric scooter is priced at Rs 84,999(ex-showroom). The company is offering EMI options. Bookings for this e-scooter are now open at iVOOMi dealerships across India, including key states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Rajasthan.

The S1 Lite e-scooter is built with an ERW 1 grade chassis. It has a 170mm ground clearance. The scooter provides 18 liters of boot space. Riders can choose between 12-inch or 10-inch wheels, catering to different preferences. It also comes equipped with useful features like a USB charging port (5V, 1A) and an LED display speedometer for easy tracking of speed.

For tech enthusiasts, iVOOMi offers a smart features upgrade for just Rs 4,999, which includes:

Distance to Empty (DTE) indication

Turn-by-turn navigation

Call and SMS alerts

The S1 Lite is also a smart-connected scooter, featuring CAN communication and a connected app for real-time insights, navigation, alerts, and service reminders. The iVOOMi S1 Lite includes India’s lightweight charger and a water-resistant IP67 battery for durability.

The scooter can reach a maximum speed of 53 kmph. The S1 Lite boasts a range of 180 km on a single charge.