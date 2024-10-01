Know how is geriatric pregnancy beneficial for you and your child

The term ‘geriatric pregnancy’ refers to pregnancies in women aged 35 and older. There are numerous benefits associated with being an older mother.

Benefits for mother and child

1. Increased emotional maturity

Older mothers typically bring a wealth of life experience to their parenting roles, enabling them to handle the psychological and emotional demands of motherhood

2. Better financial stability

Financial stability is often more achievable later in life. Older mothers are likely to have established careers and stronger financial grounding.

3. Stronger family relationships

Mature parents often have more established relationships. This will create a more supportive environment for both the mother and child.

Also Read: Practice these yoga asanas to strengthen your bones

4. Advanced education and knowledge

Older mothers often possess greater educational achievements, which can significantly benefit their children’s upbringing and wellness.

5. Longer life expectancy

Women who give birth later might enjoy longer life spans.

6. Reduced risk of breast cancer

Recent studies have suggested potential health benefits related to late pregnancies. Giving birth at an older age could potentially decrease the risk of certain types of breast cancer.