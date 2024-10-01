Oil marketing companies revises LPG prices

New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs)- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)- revised the retail prices of commercial LPG cylinder. The OMCs hiked the retail prices of commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 48.5 rupees per 19-kilogram cylinder, effective immediately. The prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have also been increased by Rs 12.

The retail prices of LPG cylinders meant for domestic use—sold and supplied in 14.2 kg units— is not revised and is kept unchanged.

After the revision, the retail prices of commercial LPG stood at Rs 1,740 per 19-kg cylinder in New Delhi, Rs 1,692.5 in Mumbai, Rs 1,850.5 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,903 in Chennai. The prices of domestic-use LPG remained at Rs 803, Rs 802.5, Rs 829, and Rs 818.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai respectively.

LPG prices are usually revised on the first of every month, and sometimes within the month. Last month also on 1st September, the oil marketing companies have increased the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 39.