Popular Bollywood actor suffers bullet injury at home

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood actor Govinda suffered a bullet injury on his leg at his home. He was hospitalised this morning after this. Govinda is out of danger and his manager said he is doing fine. The injury was caused due to a misfire from his licensed revolver.

The 60-year-old actor, also a Shiv Sena leader, was alone at his Juhu home at the time of the incident. Police said he has not registered any complaint. Govinda was rushed to Criticare Hospital near his home and returned after treatment.

‘We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened. The revolver fell while being kept in the cupboard and misfired. It is due to God’s grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury and it was nothing serious,’ the actor’s manager said.

Also Read: Oil marketing companies revises LPG prices

Govinda made his debut with Love 86, which turned out to be a hit. He then featured in hit movies including Ilzaam (1986), Marte Dam Tak (1987), Khudgarz (1987), Dariya Dil (1988), Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni (1989), Swarg (1990) and Hum (1991). His other notable films include Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Hero No. 1 (1997), Deewana Mastana (1997), Dulhe Raja (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Anari No.1 (1999), Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999) and Jodi No. 1 (2001), Ek Aur Ek Gyarah (2003).

Govinda was a Lok Sabha member from 2004 to 2009. In 2024, just before the Lok Sabha elections, he joined Shivsena.