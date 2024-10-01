Raspberry Pi launches new AI Camera: Details

Mumbai: The UK-based single-board computer (SBC) company, Raspberry Pi, launched an AI Camera. The Raspberry Pi AI Camera is priced at $70 in the US. The visual data sensor is available to order globally. In India, users can order it online from Robu.in, the company’s only approved reseller in the country, where it is priced at Rs. 7,899. The Raspberry Pi AI Camera is expected to start shipping from October 20.

Raspberry Pi AI Camera is equipped with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX500 Intelligent Vision Sensor The Raspberry Pi AI Camera can capture visual data in 4056 x 3040 resolution at 10fps or 2028 x 1520 resolution at 30fps. The sensor has a 78-degree field of view and comes with manually adjustable focus. The cell size in the chip is 1.55 x 1.55 micrometres. It is compatible with all Raspberry Pi models and can be connected to the RP2040 microcontroller with a regular cable ribbon link.

Since it is an AI-focused device, it utilises Sony’s suite of AI tools to program frameworks for neural network models such as TensorFlow or PyTorch. The device can be connected to the Raspberry Pi camera software stack and the libcamera enhancement can process the Bayer frame using the company-specific ISP, a similar workflow for all Raspberry sensors.

The Raspberry Pi AI Camera is suitable for AI projects that require visual data collection. These can be robots with vision, car systems for driving automation or road mapping, or something as simple as an on-device AI model that can process real-world images.