Revised prices for petrol, diesel announced

Dohar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the month of October. The authority has decided to slash the price of Premium and Super grade petrol, and Diesel.

Premium petrol will cost QR1.90 per litre as compared to QR1.95 in September, while Super grade petrol will be priced at QR2.05 per litre in the coming month. Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2 per litre in October as compared to QR2.05 in September.

Over the last seven months, diesel and petrol prices have remained stable in the country.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.