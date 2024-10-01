Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended on flat note in the volatile session on October 1. At close, BSE Sensex was down 33.49 points or 0.04 percent at 84,266.29. NSE Nifty ended at 25,796.90, down 13.90 points or 0.05 percent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,285 against 1,649 stocks that declined, and 92 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,026. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 234, and those that hit a 52-week low was 36. A total of 387 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 212 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Tech Mahindra, M&M, Britannia Industries, Adani Enterprises and Infosys. Top losers were IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and Titan Company.

Among sectors, buying was seen in the media, auto, IT, while selling was seen in the telecom, power, FMCG, Oil & Gas, realty.BSE Midcap index was up 0.3 percent, and Smallcap index was up 0.5 percent.