Union government announces interest rates on small savings schemes for October-December 2024

New Delhi: The Union government announced the interest rates on various small savings schemes. The finance ministry on September 30 reviewed the interest rates on small savings schemes, including public provident fund (PPF), National Savings Certificates (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP). The finance ministry has decided to keep the interest rates unchanged for small savings schemes, including Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizens Savings Schemes (SCSS) and post office time deposits for the quarter of October-December 2024.

‘The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the third quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from October 1, 2024, and ending on December 31, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024) of FY 2024-25,’ said a finance ministry notification.

Deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent. The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposits schemes too have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the July-September 2024 period. The Monthly Income Scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors.

The interest rates have been left unchanged for the last three quarters. The government had last made changes in some schemes for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

Small Savings Schemes are savings instruments managed by the government to encourage citizens to save regularly. The small savings schemes have three categories — savings deposits, social security schemes and monthly income plan. Saving deposits include 1-3-year time deposits and 5-year recurring deposits. These also include saving certificates such as National Saving Certificates (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP). Social security schemes include Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme. The monthly income plan includes the Monthly Income Account.

The interest rates on small savings schemes, including public provident fund (PPF), national savings certificate (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), are reviewed every quarter.

The Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) are some of the popular small savings schemes.

Latest Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes:

The interest rates for the current quarter October-December 2024 are as follows:

Savings Deposit: 4 per cent

1-Year Post Office Time Deposits: 6.9 per cent

2-Year Post Office Time Deposits: 7.0 per cent

3-Year Post Office Time Deposits: 7.1 per cent

5-Year Post Office Time Deposits: 7.5 per cent

5-Year Recurring Deposits: 6.7 per cent

National Saving Certificates (NSC): 7.7 per cent

Kisan Vikas Patra: 7.5 per cent (will mature in 115 months)

Public Provident Fund: 7.1 per cent

Sukanya Samriddhi Account: 8.2 per cent

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: 8.2 per cent

Monthly Income Account: 7.4 per cent.