3 killed in helicopter crash in Pune

Pune: Three people, including two pilots and an engineer, died after a helicopter crashed in Maharashtra’s Pune district and caught fire on Wednesday morning. The incident took place around 6:45 am in hilly terrain in the Bavdhan.

The helicopter crashed soon after it take-off from Oxford Golf Club’s helipad. Dense fog in the area may have led to the crash. A rescue operation is underway.

Also Read: Navratri 2024: This is how to perform Navratri puja at home

According to preliminary information, the helicopter belonged to Heritage Aviation and was based in Pune. It had a registration number VT EVV. it was going to Mumbai. The helicopter was carrying three people on board – two pilots, Paramjit Singh and G K Pillai, and one engineer, Pritam Bharadwaj.