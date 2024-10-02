Arvind Kejriwal to Move to New Residence in New Delhi Constituency on October 4

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief and former Chief Minister of Delhi, is preparing to move to his new residence within his New Delhi Assembly constituency on October 4, following his resignation from the CM post on September 17. This move is part of his plan to vacate his official residence and relinquish government-provided facilities after securing bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. Kejriwal had announced earlier that he would shift during Navratri, which begins on October 3, and preparations for his relocation are now underway.

Before becoming Chief Minister, Kejriwal lived in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi area and, during his first term, stayed in a government residence on Tilak Lane. Following AAP’s victory in the 2015 Assembly elections, he moved to a larger house at 6, Flagstaff Road in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area. Kejriwal has represented the New Delhi constituency since 2013 when he defeated then-CM Sheila Dikshit and has continued to hold the seat through subsequent elections in 2015 and 2020.

Kejriwal’s resignation followed legal troubles linked to the 2021-22 Delhi liquor policy, which led to nearly six months of jail time in Tihar. He has consistently denied the allegations, claiming they are politically motivated by the BJP. Following his departure, Kalkaji MLA Atishi was appointed as Delhi’s new Chief Minister on September 21. The next Delhi Assembly election is slated for February 2025.