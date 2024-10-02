Astrological predictions for October 2

Mumbai: Today is the new moon day of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Amavasya Tithi will last till 12.19 pm tonight. Today Shraddha will be performed for those on Amavasya Tithi. Brahma Yoga will last till 3.21 pm tonight. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 12.23 pm today. Apart from this, the Kankanakriti solar eclipse will occur today.

Aries:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you may have to travel suddenly due to some office work. Today you will meet someone from whom you will learn something new. People of this zodiac sign who are involved in the bakery business will get more profit. Avoid taking any decision in haste, think carefully first.

Taurus:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will forget your old mistakes and move forward, soon you will find the path to success. There will be relief from finding a solution to a particular problem of children. Your friendly behaviour will make you beloved by people.

Gemini:

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today you can make some important decisions which can help maintain your financial condition and household arrangements. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. In matters of investment, you will get some new advice from the elders in the house.

Cancer:

Today is going to be a better day for you. Father’s blessings will remain with you. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your abilities. Today, with the help of a special person, your pending work will be completed. You will feel relieved by getting success as per your wish. In any difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. You will get support from your spouse.

Leo:

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today the work will be done with full seriousness. There will also be support from senior people in the house. There will be good profits in business related to electronic goods.

Virgo:

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Do not get into unnecessary arguments with anyone today. This will spoil relationships and your work will also get disrupted. Today students need to pay more attention towards their studies, carelessness can affect your results. Try to resolve any matter peacefully.

Libra:

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you can make decisions on some important matters. You may be interested in religious and social work. Your interest in religious activities will increase. Today you will get a chance to express your talent. Women of this zodiac sign who are doing business will have a busy day.

Scorpio:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Stay busy with your work and do not take an interest in unnecessary activities. Today is a favourable day for you. Today you will feel comfortable in taking any decision. Students of this zodiac sign will focus on their careers. The experience and support of senior family members will be beneficial for you.

Sagittarius:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Taking out some time for your family today will bring sweetness to the relationship. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the house. The ongoing misunderstandings between lovemates will be resolved and closeness will increase. Today your financial aspect will be strong.

Capricorn:

Today is going to be a golden day for you. There will be a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere in the house. Today, do not give unsolicited advice regarding others. Have faith in your abilities. Today, spend some time from your busy routine with children. The ongoing dispute in partnership-related business will be resolved. Maintain your patience today and move with time.

Aquarius:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will have to work harder at work, do not let your work efficiency diminish. Your financial situation will improve by getting the stuck money today. Today some special work will be discussed with staff and colleagues, which will be positive. Take expansion plans seriously. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Pisces:

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today your work which has been pending for a long time will be completed. The work which was pending or stalled for a long time can be completed today with less effort. Students will remain focused on their studies. Spending some time in the company of a respectable person will improve your personality. You will plan to visit some religious places with your family.