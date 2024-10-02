Cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore seized in major Delhi drug bust

In a major drug bust on October 2, Delhi police seized over 560 kg of cocaine valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore, making it one of the largest drug hauls in the capital. The operation took place in South Delhi, leading to the arrest of four individuals. Authorities believe the drugs are linked to an international drug syndicate operated by Afghan nationals in New Delhi. This seizure follows the arrest of two Afghan nationals in Tilak Nagar just days earlier, during which heroin and cocaine were also confiscated.

The two arrested individuals, Hashimi Mohammad Waris and Abdul Nayib, both Afghan nationals, had been living in India under refugee status since January 2020. Waris, who had been working at a chemist shop in Vikaspuri, became involved in the drug trade after being introduced by a friend. Nayib, who met Waris at the chemist shop, was lured into the drug business with the promise of wealth and a luxurious lifestyle.

This latest bust is part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking in the capital. Earlier this year, Delhi police arrested four men transporting drugs from violence-hit regions such as Manipur to South Delhi clubs. These traffickers used luxury vehicles and posed as senior officials from construction companies to facilitate their illegal activities.