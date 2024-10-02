Commodity Market: Gold price touch all-time high

Mumbai: Price of gold touched new life-time high in Kerala on October 2, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 56,800, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7100, up by Rs 50. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a slight decline on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7707.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.330. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7066.3 per gram, down by Rs.300. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.46%, while in the last month it has seen a decline of -5.5%.The current price of silver stands at Rs.98000 per kilogram.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts settled flat on Tuesday at Rs 75,553 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.08% or Rs 58. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 90,906/kg, up by 0.21% or Rs 187. Gold and silver prices witnessed some profit booking in the last 3 sessions with the former dipping by Rs 700 per 10 gram while the latter is down by Rs 500/kg. On Monday, gold futures contract settled at Rs75,611 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.14% and silver futures contract settled at Rs90,719 per kilogram with a loss of 0.74%. Multi Commodity Exchange will remain shut today on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

In global markets, price of spot gold edged 0.2% lower to $2,658.07 per ounce. Gold hit a record high level of $2,685.42 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% to $2,679.10. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $31.31 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $989.49 and palladium rose 0.61% to $1,000.75.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.33% to 874.82 tonnes on Tuesday.