GST collection in India rise to Rs 1.73 lakh crore in September

New Delhi: The gross goods and service tax (GST) collection in India rose 6.5 per cent to nearly Rs 1.73 lakh crore in September. It was at Rs 1.63 lakh crore same period last year. This is the second month of a single-digit rise in collections. This is also the slowest growth in 40 months on a year-on-year basis.

In June, gross GST collections had expanded 7.7 percent After refunds, the government’s net GST mop-up in September rose about 4% year-on-year to Rs 1.53 lakh crore.

As per data, the GST collections stood at Rs 1,73,240 crore, marking a two-month low and the second-lowest monthly mop-up so far in FY25. However, GST collections for April-September FY25 are still 9.5% higher than in the same period last year. So far in FY25, total GST collections account for 53% of total FY24 collections.

7 states recorded negative revenue growth, with the highest contraction seen in Manipur at 33%. 10 other states, including Telangana (1%), Rajasthan (2%), Uttar Pradesh (3%), and Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and West Bengal (5% each), reported growth below the national average of 6%.Conversely, Haryana recorded the highest revenue rise at 24%, followed by Delhi at 20%. The GST collections announced for September are based on business activities undertaken in August and reported in September.