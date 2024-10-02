Gulf country extends validity of driving licences for expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait has decided to extended the validity of driving licences for expats. The General Traffic Department (GTD) in Kuwait has announced this decision.

The validity of driving licences for expats will be extended from one year to three years, effective immediately upon issuance or renewal. The GTD specified that the new licences will be issued and renewed digitally via the ‘Kuwait Mobile ID’ application. This will eliminate the need for physical copies.

The mobile application will serve as the official proof of a valid driving licence. In addition to changes in driving licence validity, the department has also updated regulations for vehicle inspections.

Newly purchased vehicles and motorcycles will now undergo their first technical inspection three years after the date of purchase, followed by another inspection three years later. A final inspection will take place two years after the second, for a total of eight years. Private transport vehicles will be subject to technical inspection three years after their first check, rather than two years.