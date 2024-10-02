India Advises Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Iran

The Indian government issued a travel advisory on October 2, urging its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. This follows a missile attack by Iran on Israel, where over 180 missiles were launched, significantly heightening fears of a broader conflict in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indian nationals in Iran to remain vigilant and maintain contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

Additionally, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a separate advisory for citizens in Israel, urging them to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay close to safety shelters as the situation unfolds. Israel has claimed to have intercepted many of the missiles and, along with the US, warned Iran of potential consequences if hostilities continue. Both embassies are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to assist Indian nationals.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that the missile strikes had concluded but warned that further Israeli actions could provoke stronger retaliation. In response, Israel has intensified military operations in Lebanon and Gaza, resulting in multiple casualties, as tensions in the region remain high. The international community is watching developments closely, as the possibility of a larger conflict looms.