India plans tighter security checks on Chinese smart meters, PCs, drone parts, and more

India is ramping up efforts to tighten control over foreign technology imports, particularly from China, by expanding its “trusted source” mandate to sectors like smart meters, parking sensors, drone components, laptops, and desktops. This move comes amid rising concerns over potential security threats from Chinese imports. Initially focused on surveillance equipment, the mandate is set to include other sectors gradually, following recent steps such as the extension of import monitoring for laptops and computers until December.

The government is particularly concerned about devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), fearing that foreign firms, especially from China, could access sensitive data. To mitigate these risks, the government has introduced mandatory certifications for surveillance cameras and certain critical components, such as the System on a Chip (SoC). These measures aim to build a secure supply chain and prevent foreign vulnerabilities from threatening India’s technological infrastructure, especially given its strategic location.

The shift from tariffs to stricter technical requirements reflects India’s strategy to counter China’s dominance in the market while adhering to international trade agreements. This approach, which began with restricting Chinese-made CCTVs, has encouraged the growth of a domestic supply chain. Indian sellers have adapted to these new regulatory frameworks, signaling that similar measures across other sectors could further strengthen local manufacturing and enhance security.