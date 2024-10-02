Indian stock markets to remain closed today: Details

Mumbai: Indian equity markets – National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) – will remain closed on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, in observance of Gandhi Jayanti.

There will be no trading on October 2 in the equity, equity derivatives, and SLB segments. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also observe the holiday, closing for both trading sessions on October 2. The exchanges will resume regular operations on Thursday, October 3.

Upcoming stock market holidays in 2024 include Diwali on November 1, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15, and Christmas on December 25. The next trading holiday will be on Friday, November 1 on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan.

There will be a special trading session, the Muhurat trading session, conducted by the exchanges on November 1 to mark the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The session will usher in Samvat 2081, a new Hindu Calendar year.