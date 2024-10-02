Iran-Israel Conflict: Indian Embassy issues advisory

Tel Aviv: The Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an advisory for Indian nationals. The Indian mission issued advisory as Iran launched missile attacks on Israel. Iran launched over 180 missiles at Israel. The attack was a retaliation of killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by Israel.

The Indian Embassy urged all Indian nationals in Israel to stay vigilant and adhere to safety protocols as advised by the local authorities. ‘Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals’, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv said in its advisory.

The Embassy also shared round-the-clock helpline numbers where Indian nationals can call in case of emergency. ‘In case of any emergency, please contact the 24×7 helpline of the Embassy – +972-547520711 and +972-543278392,’ said Indian Embassy.

The Embassy also shared an e-mail ID – [email protected] – for Indian nationals to reach out, urging those ‘who are yet to register with the Embassy’ to please do so immediately. It attached the form along with the message.

The nearly year-long conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza strip has intensified with Israle going after Hezbollah – an Iran-backed militant organisation which supports Hamas. Iran had vowed to avenge the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, killed last week, and had warned Israel of an imminent ballistic missile attack against it.