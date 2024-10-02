Iran-Israel Conflict: UAE based airlines adjust air routes: Details

Dubai: UAE based airlines have cancelled and rerouted several flights. The decision was taken as airspaces were shut in several parts of the Middle East due to Iran-Israel conflict.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is rerouting a number of its flights on Wednesday (October 2) in response to airspace restrictions. Etihad also warned that the shutting of airspaces in Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon— following Iran’s missile attacks on Israel — ‘is likely to cause some disruption and delay to a number of flights over the coming days’.

Etihad advised its customers to check their flight status on etihad.com. Passengers wishing to change their travel arrangements are encouraged to contact the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on (+971) 600 555 666, or their travel agents.

Also Read: Jeep recalls 194,000 vehicles due to fire risk: Details

Low-budget air carier flydubai also rerouted and cancelled some of its flights in response to the ongoing events in the region. flydubai flight FZ 143 to Amman International Airport (AMM) and FZ 157 to Ankara International Airport (ESB) returned to Dubai. flydubai FZ 728 from Istanbul International Airport (IST) to Dubai International (DXB) returned to Istanbul.

flydubai flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel and Iran (with the exception of Bandar Abbas, Kish and Lar) have been cancelled on October 2 and 3. Passengers connecting to these destinations will not be accepted for their onward travel. Passengers are advised to check flights status on flydubai.com for the latest information regarding their flights.

Emirates also cancelled some of its flights and some were diverted amid regional developments. Customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport have been advised to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information.