ISSF Junior World Championship: India’s Parth Rakesh Mane wins tow gold

Lima: In shooting, India’s ace shooter Parth Rakesh Mane picked up a double gold in the 10m air rifle along with winning the men’s team event of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru.

After winning the 10m air rifle individual title, Parth, combining with Ajay Malik and Abhinav Shaw, won gold in the 10m air rifle men’s team event. Gautami Bhanot, Sambhavi Kshirsagar and Anoushka Thakur won gold medal in the junior women’s 10m air rifle team event.

India was on top of the medals table with five gold and three bronze. China was second with two gold and a silver.