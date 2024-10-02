Jaishankar, Blinken hold talks on West Asia crisis

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in New York to discuss a range of global issues, including the escalating crisis in West Asia following Iran’s missile attack on Israel. Blinken condemned the attack and reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel. The two leaders also reviewed ongoing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, developments in the Indian subcontinent, and the Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar emphasized the deepening partnership between India and the U.S., highlighting shared goals in sectors such as space, semiconductors, and clean energy. Blinken echoed this sentiment, noting the strong bilateral relationship and India’s crucial role in promoting global peace and security. The meeting built on recent discussions held during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the U.S.

The conversation also covered collaboration on climate change initiatives. The U.S. State Department acknowledged Modi’s visit to Kyiv and stressed the need for a just resolution to the Ukraine conflict. Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthening ties in strategic technology and regional security.