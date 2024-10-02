Jeep recalls 194,000 vehicles due to fire risk: Details

Mumbai: Leading SUV manufacturer Jeep has recalled 194,245 vehicles. The brand has recalled some units of plug-in hybrid variants of the Wrangler 4xe and the Grand Cherokee 4xe worldwide. The recall notice was issued due to a potential fire risk.

The recall includes the Wrangler 4xe from model years 2020 to 2024, and the Grand Cherokee 4xe from model years 2022 to 2024. As many as 154,032 units are being recalled in the USA, 14,038 units in Canada, 673 in Mexico and 25,502 units in certain markets outside North America.

The problem is attributable to a battery component. The fires occurred while the vehicles were parked and turned off. The company estimates 5% of affected vehicles may have the defect.

The automaker has asked owners of the recalled vehicles to park outside and away from structures (and other vehicles), until a solution is found to the problem. Owners are advised to refrain from recharging.

In India, Jeep sells models like the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee having petrol and diesel powertrains. The company does not offer plug-in hybrids in India. The recall will not impact Jeep customers in India.