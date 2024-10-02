Motorola launches ThinkPhone 25: Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola has launched its ThinkPhone 25 in select global markets. The latest business-focused device is currently listed on Motorola’s European website, however, its pricing details have not been revealed. The handset is offered in a Carbon Black colour and a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

The dual SIM (nano) ThinkPhone 25 runs on Andorid 14-based Hello UI and sports a 6.36-inch full-HD+ (1,220×2,670 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000nits peak brightness, 460ppi pixel density, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The screen supports HDR10+ content and has SGS Blue Light Reduction certification.

The ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola has a plastic build. The rear panel has Aramid fibre coating while the screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X and 256GB uMCP onboard storage.

The ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with quad PDAF, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with PDAF, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, and USB Type-C port. It has an IP68-rated build and MIL-STD 810H certification. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a SAR sensor. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It supports face unlock feature. It has stereo dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola comes with Motorola’s ThinkShield for advanced security. The handset is assured to receive five years of Android OS updates and security maintenance releases into 2029

Motorola has packed a 4,310mAh battery on the ThinkPhone 25 with 68W (bundled) wired and 15W wireless charging support. The battery is said to deliver up to 34 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has stereo dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.