Mumbai-Pune Expressway: India’s Costliest National Highway

The development of national highways and expressways in India is advancing quickly, making road travel more convenient. Travelers now have greater flexibility in planning their journeys thanks to the enhanced road infrastructure. However, this improvement comes at a cost, as hefty tolls are required on these expressways, making driving a more expensive endeavor.

Among the expressways in the country, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway stands out as the most expensive toll road. The one-way toll for a four-wheeler on this expressway is Rs 320, translating to a toll rate of Rs 3.40 per kilometer—approximately Rs 1 higher than the average toll on other national highways. Constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), this expressway was India’s first access-controlled road, which has significantly cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune from three hours to just one hour.

Toll rates on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway increase annually by 6% and see a cumulative rise of 18% every three years, with the last adjustment occurring in April 2023. During this revision, the toll for four-wheelers rose from Rs 270 to Rs 320. Other vehicle rates were also adjusted, with minibuses and tempos now paying Rs 495 (up from Rs 420), two-axle trucks charged Rs 685 (previously Rs 585), and buses now at Rs 940 (increased from Rs 797). These toll rates are expected to remain unchanged until 2030, following the next planned revision in 2026. The expressway, completed in 2002 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,630 crore, connects Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai to Kiwale in Pune and is one of the busiest routes in the region.