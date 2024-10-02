Navratri 2024: Goddesses Durga mantras to recite on each day of Navratri

Mumbai: Navratri is a Hindu festival. The word ‘Navratri’ means ‘nine nights’. The festival is celebrated five times a year – Vasanta or Chaitra Navaratri, Ashadha Navaratri, Sharad Navaratri, Paush Navaratri and Magha Navaratri.

However, Vasanta Navaratri and Sharad Navaratri are the most widely observed festivals. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga. The festival is spread over nine days and each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga.

1st Day of Navratri: Maa Shailputri

Vand? v?ddrichatal?bh?ya candr?rdhakr?ta??khar?ma |

vr???r??h?? ??ladhar?? ?ailaputr? ya?asvin?m? ||

Chanting this mantra encourages self-awakening and revitalization. This mantra also protects the devotees from danger.

2nd Day of Navratri: Maa Brahmacharini

Dadhanakara Padmabhyam akshamala kamandalam |

Devi prasidathu mayi rahmacharinya nuththama ||

This mantra is chanted to gain wisdom and emotional strength.

3rd Day of Navratri: Maa Chandraghanta

One should chant this mantra for success and honour. All the negative energies are removed by the mantra.

4th Day of Navratri: Maa Kushmanda

Sur?samp?r?akala?a? rudhir?plutam?va cha |

Dadh?n? hastapadm?bhy?? k??m???? ?ubhad?stu m? ||

This mantra removes obstacles that come in the path of achievement and for good well-being and prosperity in life.

5th Day of Navratri: Maa Skandamata

Si?gh?sanagat? nityama padm??ritakaradvay? |

?ubhad?stu sad? d?v? skanda m?t? ya?a?vin? ||

Devotees chant this mantra for the fulfillment of their desired wishes.

6th Day of Navratri: Maa Katyayani

Chant this mantra for happy married life. By this mantra, devotees may lead a happy and peaceful life.

7th Day of Navratri: Maa Kaalratri

V?ma p?d?lla sall?halat? ka??aka bh??a?? |

vardhana m?rdha dhvaj? kr???? k?lar?tri bharya?kar? ||

Recite this mantra to promote strength and win over enemies.

8th Day of Navratri: Maa Mahagauri

?v?t? vr??? sam?r??h? ?v?t?mbaradhar? ?uci? |

mah?gaur? ?ubha? dady?ntra mah?d?va pram?dad? ||

Chant this mantra for peace and happiness in life.

9th Day of Navratri: Maa Siddhidatri

Sid’dhagadharva yak??dyairasurairamarairapi |

S?vyam?n? sad? bh?y?ta sid’dhid? sid’dhid?yin? ||

Chanting this mantra will bring prosperity and fame to your life.