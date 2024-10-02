Navratri 2024: Know how is Chaitra Navratri different from Sharad Navratri

Mumbai: Navratri is a Hindu festival. The word ‘Navratri’ means ‘nine nights’. The festival is celebrated five times a year – Vasanta or Chaitra Navaratri, Ashadha Navaratri, Sharad Navaratri, Paush Navaratri and Magha Navaratri.

However, Vasanta Navaratri and Sharad Navaratri are the most widely observed festivals. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga. The festival is spread over nine days and each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga.

The Navratri falls in the month of October or November and is known as Sharad Navratri. Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, occurs in the Hindu month of Chaitra, typically falling in March or April. This Navratri culminates with Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama.

Vasanta or Chaitra Navaratri, which is observed during the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra, is mostly observed in northern India and western India. The celebration marks the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar and Maharastrians celebrate it as Gudi Padwa while Kashmiri Hindus observe it as Navreh. Even in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Hindus celebrate it as Ugadi. The nine-day festival which is also known as Rama Navratri ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram’s birthday.

Sharad Navratri is celebrated during Ashwin Masa (Hindu calendar month) – the beginning of winter in September or October. This Navratri also signifies slaying of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga and the 10th day is celebrated as Vijayadashami, also the day on which Lord Rama won the battle against Ravana and recovered Goddess Sita.

One of the primary differences between Navratri and Chaitra Navratri lies in their timing and seasonal context. Sharad Navratri occurs in the autumn season, whereas Chaitra Navratri aligns with the onset of spring.

While both Navratri celebrations share common rituals such as fasting and prayers, they also exhibit distinct cultural traditions. During Sharad Navratri, communities across India participate in the lively Garba and Dandiya Raas dances. In contrast, Chaitra Navratri festivities may include special puja ceremonies dedicated to Goddess Durga or visits to sacred sites associated with her worship, depending on regional customs.

Another notable difference between Navratri and Chaitra Navratri is the regional variations in their observance. While Sharad Navratri is celebrated with fervour throughout India, Chaitra Navratri holds particular significance in certain regions, such as North India.