Navratri 2024: Must visit Goddess Durga temples in India

Mumbai: Navratri is a Hindu festival. The word ‘Navratri’ means ‘nine nights’. The festival is celebrated five times a year – Vasanta or Chaitra Navaratri, Ashadha Navaratri, Sharad Navaratri, Paush Navaratri and Magha Navaratri.

Vaishno Devi, Jammu

It is one of the significant temples of goddess Durga situated at the heights of Jammu, which is around 5200 feet above sea level. To offer prayers, devotees have to do at least a 12 km trek from Katra which is a base camp.

Shailputri Devi Temple, Varanasi

It is the first form of Durga, representing the daughter of mountains. She is the symbol of strength and purity. She is also known as Goddess Parvati, Mata Sati Bhavani and Maa Hemavati. Her temple is situated near Marhia Ghat, around 2 km from the railway station.

Brahmacharini Devi Temple, Varanasi

She is the second form of Goddess Durga, who embodies wisdom, patience, and the strength to overcome life’s challenges. Her temple is also situated on the banks of Varanasi.

Chandraghanta Devi Temple, Varanasi

She is a warrior goddess known for her courage and fierce power. Her temple is situated at Jaitpura in Varanasi. Offering coconuts, red cloth and red flowers to Goddess Chandraghanta is significant.

Naina Devi Temple, Bilaspur

According to the legend, Goddess Sati had jumped in a yagna and killed herself when her father disrespected her and Lord Shiva. Enraged by her death, Shiva performed Tandav leaving all the deities alarmed. To bring him out of his sorrow phase Lord Vishnu released his chakra and cut Sati’s body into 51 pieces and the parts which dropped on Earth are now called Shakti Peethas. Among all is Naina Devi, where Satti’s eyes fell. It is situated near Chandigarh.

Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati

The temple is situated at Nilachal hills in Assam. It is also a Shakti Peethas where Sati’s genitals fell.