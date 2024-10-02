Southern Railway announces train cancellations, diversions: Full list

Chennai: Southern Railways has announced several changes in train services in the Salem Division for October 2024. The changes include full cancellations, diversions, short terminations, and alterations in the origination of certain trains. The changes were announced following the approval of Fixed Time Corridor blocks for asset maintenance.

Fully cancelled trains:

Train No. 06816: Podanur – Mettupalayam MEMU, scheduled to depart from Podanur at 15:30 hrs on October 24, 2024, will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 06817: Mettupalayam – Coimbatore MEMU, scheduled to depart from Mettupalayam at 16:45 hrs on October 24, 2024, will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 06815: Mettupalayam – Podanur MEMU, scheduled to depart from Mettupalayam at 13:05 hrs on October 27, 2024, will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 06816: Podanur – Mettupalayam MEMU, scheduled to depart from Podanur at 15:30 hrs on October 27, 2024, will be fully cancelled.

Diverted trains:

Train No. 18190: Ernakulam – Tatanagar Express, departing from Ernakulam at 07:15 hrs on October 3, 5, and 7, 2024, will be diverted via Podanur, Coimbatore, and Irugur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Coimbatore for passengers’ convenience.

Short Termination of Train Services:

Train No. 06810: Erode – Tiruchchirappalli Passenger, scheduled to depart from Erode at 08:10 hrs on October 1, 2024, will be short terminated at Karur.

Train No. 06611: Tiruchchirappalli – Erode Passenger, scheduled to depart from Tiruchchirappalli at 07:00 hrs on October 1, 5, and 6, 2024, will be short terminated at Virarakkiyam.

Train No. 16846: Sengottai – Erode Express, scheduled to depart from Sengottai at 05:00 hrs on October 5 and 6, 2024, will be short terminated at Karur.

Change in Origination of Train Service:

Train No. 16843: Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Express, scheduled to depart from Tiruchchirappalli at 13:00 hrs on October 1, 2024, will now originate from Karur at 14:25 hrs.