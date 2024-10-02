Strong earthquake hits Philippines

Manila: A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Catanduanes province in the eastern Philippines. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicentre of the earthquake was located 81 kilometres from Bagamanoc City in the province, at a depth of 350 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the earthquake.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.

In December, a 7.6-magnitude quake struck off Mindanao, briefly triggering a tsunami warning.