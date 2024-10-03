Arjun’s family accuses lorry owner of taking advantage of their grief after Shirur landslide death

A week after Kozhikode native Arjun’s body and truck were recovered from the Gangavali River, following a 72-day search after a tragic landslide in Karnataka’s Shirur, Arjun’s family has accused lorry owner Manaf of exploiting their grief. The family claims that Manaf, who gained widespread attention on social media for his emotional appeal to recover Arjun’s remains, has been using their tragedy for personal gain, particularly through his YouTube channel, which features Arjun’s image. They have warned of legal action if Manaf continues using Arjun’s name for his own benefit.

Arjun’s brother-in-law, Jithin, alleged that Manaf’s efforts were more focused on public relations than genuine support. While praising Manaf’s brother, Mubeen, for standing by the family, Jithin criticized Manaf for forming an action committee and opposing attempts to use a dredger during the search. The family expressed their displeasure with funds raised in Arjun’s name, calling it a publicity stunt and distancing themselves from any financial donations collected.

Manaf defended his actions, stating that his YouTube channel was created to provide the public with real-time updates on the search operation and was not intended for fundraising. He emphasized that the channel served as digital documentation of the rescue efforts. Despite this, Arjun’s family remains hurt, especially by Manaf’s public statements, and the situation has caused deep tension between the two parties.