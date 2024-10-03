Authorities discover over 15 illegal entries to India

The Bengaluru police have arrested three more Pakistani nationals in Jigani, near Anekal, as part of an ongoing investigation into a network linked to Pakistan. These recent arrests include two men and a woman, believed to have connections to Rashid Ali Siddiqui, a Pakistani national from Peshawar. Rashid Ali and his wife were previously arrested in Rajpura, Jigani. Investigators suspect these individuals were in close contact with Rashid, prompting further inquiries into their activities and associations.

The investigation gained momentum last Monday when four Pakistani nationals, including members of Rashid Ali’s family, were arrested in the same area. This led authorities to discover additional connections, resulting in the arrest of the three new suspects. The police are now looking into the possibility of a broader network, with information suggesting that at least 15 other Pakistani nationals have entered India, many of whom are believed to have ties to the Mehdi Foundation.

Authorities have also uncovered that these individuals may have come to India to support a campaign for Yunus Algor, a Dharma Guru, raising concerns about external influences in local affairs. The arrested individuals underwent medical examinations at Jigani Primary Health Centre, and the police are treating the case with seriousness due to its potential national security implications.