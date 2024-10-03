Bengaluru hits record high of 32.8°C in October

In an unusual weather development, Bengaluru recorded its highest-ever October temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. This new peak surpasses the previous record of 32.4 degrees Celsius set on October 4, 2002, as reported by the Meteorological Department.

Typically, October temperatures in Bengaluru average around 28°C, making this recent measurement nearly 4°C higher than normal. The Meteorological Department confirmed that this is the first time the city has experienced such heat in October since records began. Other parts of the city reported similar temperatures, with Bengaluru International Airport reaching 32°C, HAL at 32.2°C, and GKVK at 31.2°C. Notably, the international airport had already recorded 32°C on Tuesday.

In previous years, the maximum October temperatures in Bengaluru were significantly lower, ranging from 30.7°C to 32.3°C between 2011 and 2020. This year’s unprecedented heat highlights an abnormal weather pattern for the city, which is known for its cooler climate during this time of year. Meteorologists are closely monitoring this trend, as it may signal broader climatic changes affecting the region.