CBI arrests TMC youth leader in RG Kar college graft case

The CBI has arrested Ashish Pandey, a suspected youth leader of the Trinamool Congress, in connection with a corruption case involving Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College. Officials noted that Pandey, who is reportedly close to Ghosh, was already under investigation and had been questioned by the CBI on September 30.

Recently, the CBI interrogated both Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, a suspended police officer, at the Presidency Correctional Home, where they are currently detained. Their questioning aimed to clarify their roles in the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar hospital. A CBI official indicated that the interrogation continued late into Tuesday evening, and the court has extended the judicial custody of Ghosh and Mondal until October 4 to facilitate ongoing inquiries.

The investigation was prompted by the discovery of the postgraduate trainee’s body in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9. The CBI has charged Mondal with evidence tampering and delaying the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the case, while Ghosh faces similar charges linked to the murder investigation. Following a directive from the Calcutta High Court, the CBI registered an FIR against Ghosh and three private entities for criminal conspiracy, cheating, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act, conducting searches at the locations associated with these entities.