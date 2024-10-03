IMD issues heavy rain alert until Oct 9 due to Lakshadweep storm winds

A low-pressure system forming over Lakshadweep is expected to bring heavy rainfall to several regions, including Bengaluru, from October 3 to October 9. This cyclonic circulation, which extends 4.5 kilometers high, originated over the Maldives and is moving southwestward, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to predict significant rainfall in southern inland and coastal districts of Karnataka ¹ ².

Bengaluru can expect cloudy conditions with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, especially in the evenings and nights. Moderate rain is forecasted from October 3 to 7, while neighboring districts like Ramnagar, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, and Mandya will likely receive more precipitation. Other southern interior locations will experience heavy rain today, with lighter rain possible in the northern hinterland ¹ ².

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for some coastal areas on October 4 and 5 due to predicted heavy rainfall. Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, and Davangere are also expected to receive substantial rainfall. Overall, meteorologists predict a wet and lively October ahead, with good rainfall expected across the region ¹ ².