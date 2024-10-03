India slams USCIRF report, labels it ‘biased’ and politically motivated

India sharply criticized the recent report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on October 3, which alleged increasing abuses against religious minorities in the country. The Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the USCIRF as a “biased organization” with a political agenda. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged the commission to focus on addressing human rights issues in the U.S. rather than promoting agenda-driven efforts that misrepresent facts about India.

The Indian government strongly rejected the USCIRF’s report, which recommended that the U.S. State Department designate India as a “Country of Particular Concern” due to what it described as a deteriorating trajectory of religious freedom. India has consistently refuted such claims, arguing that the USCIRF continues to push a motivated narrative that distorts the country’s reality.

The USCIRF, established by the U.S. Congress to monitor religious freedom abroad, cited cases of violence and discrimination against religious minorities in India. The report claimed that incidents of lynching, arbitrary arrests, and the destruction of places of worship worsened in 2024, particularly in the lead-up to the general elections.