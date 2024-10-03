Israel strikes central Beirut after clashes with Hezbollah, 6 dead

Following intense clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon, Israel launched airstrikes on central Beirut early Thursday, killing at least six people. The strikes targeted the Dahiyeh suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold, where three missiles hit just days after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed by Israeli forces. The strikes reverberated through the city, causing significant damage and sparking evacuations in the densely populated area.

The escalation follows nearly a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, during which tens of thousands of Israelis were displaced. Iran further heightened tensions earlier in the week by launching 180 missiles into Israel, claiming the strikes were in retaliation for the deaths of Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. As Israeli forces continued ground operations in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah reported ground clashes with Israeli troops, asserting that they destroyed three Israeli tanks near Maroun El Ras.

In response to the rising violence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu framed the conflict as part of a larger battle against Iran’s “Axis of Evil.” He vowed to protect Israel’s security and return abducted citizens from the conflict zones. Meanwhile, the international community, particularly G7 leaders, voiced strong concern over the escalating violence, stressing the urgent need for a diplomatic solution to avoid a broader regional conflict.