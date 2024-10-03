Jaishankar to meet Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Dissanayake

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will visit Colombo on Friday to meet Sri Lanka’s newly elected President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, marking the first foreign ministerial visit since the new government was sworn in. The meeting highlights India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Sri Lanka, aligning with its “neighbourhood first” and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) policies. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that the visit aims to deepen the long-standing partnership for mutual benefit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Dissanayake, expressing a desire to enhance cooperation between the two countries. India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, had already met with Dissanayake after the election and reiterated India’s support for Sri Lanka’s development. The visit by Dr. Jaishankar is seen as a continuation of India’s efforts to maintain strong ties with its neighbour.

During recent meetings, both President Dissanayake and HC Jha discussed further strengthening the relationship between India and Sri Lanka. Dissanayake expressed his commitment to working with India to enhance cooperation for the benefit of both nations and the region. HC Jha also reaffirmed India’s readiness to support Sri Lanka in achieving stability and development in the region.