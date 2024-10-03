Karnataka diver Eshwar Malpe denies Arjun’s family allegations, says “God knows…”

Karnataka diver Eshwar Malpe denied the allegations made by Arjun’s family, calling them “false propaganda.” He clarified that claims of a case against him were untrue and stated his participation in the Shirur rescue mission was for the greater good, not personal gain or fame. He added that funds from his YouTube channel support his ambulance service, emphasizing that his intentions in the rescue operations were not financially motivated.

The accusations stemmed from Arjun’s family, who lost him in the Shirur landslide. They alleged that lorry owner Manaf exploited their emotional distress for personal gain, using the tragedy to boost his YouTube channel’s viewership and raising money in Arjun’s name. Arjun’s wife, Krishnapriya, accused Manaf of manipulating their situation and even publicizing personal moments, such as live streaming her mother-in-law’s emotional reactions during the search.

The family expressed frustration with the exploitation of their grief, noting that Manaf prioritized promoting his YouTube channel over genuine efforts in the rescue. They warned of legal action if Manaf continued to manipulate their emotions. Meanwhile, Arjun’s brother-in-law, Jithin, condemned the cyberbullying faced by the family and highlighted the collective efforts of both state governments in the search and recovery process.