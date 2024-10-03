Navratri 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, and leaders extend warm wishes

The vibrant festival of Shardiya Navratri, marking the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine forms, has begun, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. On the first day, dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the country comes together in devotion and celebration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside other prominent leaders, shared heartfelt wishes with the nation, reflecting the festival’s spiritual importance. Modi expressed his hopes for health and happiness, praying to Maa Shailputri for blessings and invoking the essence of Shakti Vandana.

In addition to PM Modi, other leaders extended their Navratri greetings. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the grandeur of the festival, emphasizing the spiritual power and energy it represents. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari offered prayers for new strength and energy, while Defense Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed wishes for peace and prosperity, joining the chorus of leaders encouraging collective worship and reflection during this sacred period.

As Navratri unfolds, the messages from these leaders resonate with themes of devotion, empowerment, and renewal, serving as a source of inspiration for people across the nation. Their collective wishes foster a sense of unity and spiritual reflection, reinforcing the festival’s cultural and religious significance.