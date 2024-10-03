Rahul Gandhi’s Sankalp Yatra: Voter Outreach or Internal Party Damage Control for Haryana 2024

As Haryana’s assembly elections near, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched the Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra from September 30 to October 3 to boost the party’s prospects. However, there is a noticeable gap between the yatra’s promotion and its actual impact on the ground. The Congress party appears to lack a clear campaign strategy in Haryana, evident by their unusual decision to release their election manifesto twice—initially from Delhi, followed by a revised version from Chandigarh after noticing the BJP’s manifesto gaining traction.

The purpose of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra seems to lean more toward managing internal party issues than introducing concrete development plans for Haryana. In states where Congress has made big promises but struggled to deliver, this roadshow appears to be an effort to cover up these shortcomings. The sidelining of Kumari Selja, a key leader in Haryana, and the resulting discontent among voters reflect deeper issues within the party, even as the yatra attempts to divert attention from these challenges.

Despite these efforts, the Sankalp Yatra seems like a strategy to shift the narrative away from Congress’s internal difficulties rather than a genuine push for progress. With prominent leaders not actively backing Gandhi, and no clear roadmap for the state’s future, it is uncertain whether this approach will resonate with voters or adequately address their concerns as election day draws closer.