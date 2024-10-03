SC halts TN Police action against Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation; transfers case from HC

The Supreme Court on Thursday (Oct 3) took over the case involving Isha Foundation and its leader, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, from the Madras High Court. This came shortly after the High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide details of all criminal cases filed against the foundation. The case arose from a petition by a man who claimed that his two daughters, aged 42 and 39, had been “brainwashed” into staying at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

The Supreme Court also stayed the High Court’s order asking Tamil Nadu Police to submit a report on criminal cases against Sadhguru. Representing Isha Foundation, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi sought urgent intervention, which the court granted. A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud questioned the two women via video conferencing, with one alleging that their father had been harassing them for years. The Chief Justice emphasized that matters of religious freedom should not be based on mere allegations.

Earlier in the week, around 150 police and government officials, led by the Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police, inspected the Isha Yoga Centre. The inspection aimed to review the facility’s conditions as part of the ongoing inquiry into the foundation.