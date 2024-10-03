USCIRF highlights rising abuses against religious minorities in India

A US federal commission, the USCIRF, has raised concerns about the deteriorating state of religious freedom in India, calling for its designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” due to systematic violations. The commission highlighted the rise in misinformation and hate speech, including from government officials, which has incited violent attacks on religious minorities and their places of worship. The report noted that these incidents, including killings, lynchings, arbitrary arrests, and the demolition of religious sites, are severe violations of religious freedom.

The USCIRF’s 2024 annual report urges the US State Department to formally recognize India as a “Country of Particular Concern,” though the State Department has not yet accepted the recommendation. The report also criticizes changes to India’s legal framework, citing laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act, uniform civil code proposals, and anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws, which disproportionately target religious minorities.

India has consistently denied visas to USCIRF members, viewing the commission’s involvement as interference in its internal affairs. Indian authorities and Indian-American groups have previously accused the USCIRF of biased and agenda-driven reporting aimed at tarnishing India’s image on the global stage.