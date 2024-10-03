Yogi Govt to Build Digital Kumbh Museum in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025

The Yogi government is preparing for Mahakumbh 2025 by planning to build a ‘Digital Kumbh Museum’ in Prayagraj, aimed at offering devotees an immersive spiritual experience. This initiative, aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, will allow visitors to explore the Samudra Manthan and other significant religious events digitally. The museum, to be located near Shivalaya Park in Prayagraj, will span 10,000 square meters and accommodate up to 2,500 visitors at once. The project is estimated to cost Rs 21.38 crore, with Rs 6 crore already allocated by the government.

The museum will feature interactive galleries on the 14 gems of Samudra Manthan, providing detailed information through digital displays. Additionally, visitors will be able to learn about the history and significance of various Kumbh events across India, including Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain, through digital screens. The museum will also have landscaped surroundings, along with a ticketing counter to manage the expected flow of visitors during Mahakumbh 2025, further enhancing religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

To assist pilgrims, the government has also launched the Chitrakoot Tourism App, which offers comprehensive details about the sacred sites of Chitrakoot, where Lord Ram spent part of his exile. The app provides information on attractions, visiting hours, festivals, and essential services like transport and accommodation. It is designed to make pilgrimage visits more convenient, while also promoting religious tourism in the region.