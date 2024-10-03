Yogi govt to hold divisional trade shows after UPITS-2024 success

Following the success of the UP International Trade Show-2024 (UPITS-2024), the Yogi government is planning divisional-level trade shows across Uttar Pradesh, initially targeting five divisional headquarters before expanding to all areas. MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan and Principal Secretary Alok Kumar expressed gratitude for the event’s success and outlined Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for these local trade shows, which aim to provide a platform for small industries and showcase the state’s crafts, cuisine, and culture.

The primary goals of these trade shows are to promote Uttar Pradesh’s unique products and establish a brand identity for the state in both national and international markets. Kumar emphasized the need for aggressive marketing to tap into global markets, pointing out the lack of a strong brand presence for the state. To support this initiative, the government is building three Unity Malls in Agra, Varanasi, and Lucknow, along with exhibition centers at each divisional headquarters to provide affordable platforms for artisans.

UPITS-2024 generated inquiries and leads worth ?10,000 crore, significantly benefiting local artisans. Sachan highlighted a notable ?5 crore order for jute bag makers, showcasing the event’s impact. The government remains committed to expanding market opportunities for MSME products, aligning with CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a trillion-dollar economy, with international collaboration prospects, especially with Vietnam, looking promising.