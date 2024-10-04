10 killed, 3 injured in truck-tractor collision

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least 10 labourers were killed and 3 others were injured in a collision between a tractor-trailer and a truck. The accident occurred near Kachhwa border in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur.

The 13 daily-wage labourers were returning home after work in Bhadohi district. They were going to their village Mirzamurad in Varanasi. A truck lost control and hit the tractor-trailer that was carrying the labourers from behind.

Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, expressed grief over the unfortunate incident in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Patel wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.