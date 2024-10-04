7 Maoists killed in police encounter

Dantewada: Security forces killed 7 Maoists in an encounter in Chhattisgarh. The encounter is currently underway at the border areas of Dantewada and Narayanpur districts. Chhattisgarh police recovered bodies of all 7 deceased Naxals, along with a large cache of automatic weapons.

Meanwhile, yesterday, security forces destroyed a temporary Maoist camp and seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives in the Chintagufa police station area, in Sukma district. The operation was carried out by a joint team comprising the District Force, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Cobra Battalion. The team had been deployed to conduct anti-Naxal operations in the vicinity of Botelanka, Eranpalli, and surrounding areas.

In another significant development, security forces in the neighboring Bijapur district recently arrested seven Maoist rebels involved in various insurgency-related activities. The arrested Maoists were identified as Sannu Ursa (38), Munna Ursa (38), Somalu Ursa (33), Kamalu Madkam (28), and Vijay Kunjam (19). Two additional Maoists, Shankar Karam (26) and Pandey Karam (26), were arrested from the forests of Cherli Vijgufa in the Mirtur area, and explosives were recovered from their possession.